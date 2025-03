On this week’s edition of Le Show, Harry brings us regular features like Let Us Try, News of Crypto-Winter, News of Musk Love, News of the Godly, News of A.I., The Apologies of the Week, News of the Olympic Movement, and News of the Warm. He also shares some thoughts about Mardi Gras, considers the on-again, off-again status of tariffs, and brings a new feature, The Side Effects of the Week.