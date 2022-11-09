Breaking down the 2022 midterm results in Louisiana and across the country

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Here's what it featured:

Most of the results from yesterday’s elections are in, and it's time to break down the key results. Veteran political journalist from Talk Louisiana, Jim Engster, joins us for more on the biggest takeaways from last night.

And while the polls have closed, they’ll soon reopen as the race for New Orleans Public Service Commissioner has gone to a runoff. The Advocate’s Sam Karlin joins us for more on what the race will look like between incumbent Lambert C. Boissiere III and challenger Davante Lewis.

But it wasn’t just candidates on the ballot. In New Orleans, voters supported an amendment to change how City Hall officials are appointed. The New Orleans Advocate’s Ben Myers tells us how this will give council members more oversight into the mayor’s office.

And, in an election that had experts worried about vigilante poll monitors and the potential for danger for election workers, voting seems to have gone off without any major incidents. We listen to what NPR reporter Miles Parks had to say about the issue.

