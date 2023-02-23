Here’s how to celebrate Black History Month with New Orleans Public Libraries

It’s Black History Month around the country, and one way to celebrate in New Orleans is to get involved in all the programs offered by the public libraries. Between art content, video streaming service, and access to educational digital resources, the library system has a lot to offer when it comes to celebrating Black history.

Here to tell us more about these programs is Shukrani Gray, African American resource collection, equity and inclusion librarian, and Amy Wander, the libraries’ head of youth programming.

Last month, WRKF’s Adam Vos brought us a series of conversations exploring all sides of the debate on library censorship. Just recently, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released his “Protecting Innocence” report, which calls on state officials to examine library materials to identify “sexually explicit” content.

Today, a member of the Louisiana Library Association tells us why the organization is objecting to Landry’s report.

