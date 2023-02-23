© 2023 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

Here’s how to celebrate Black History Month with New Orleans Public Libraries

By Karl Lengel,
Alana Schreiber
Published February 23, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST
Courtesy of Marie Simoneaux / New Orleans Public Libraries
K-6 2nd place winner at the New Orleans Public Library Art Contest, Lusher H Hecht, Grade 3

It’s Black History Month around the country, and one way to celebrate in New Orleans is to get involved in all the programs offered by the public libraries. Between art content, video streaming service, and access to educational digital resources, the library system has a lot to offer when it comes to celebrating Black history.

Here to tell us more about these programs is Shukrani Gray, African American resource collection, equity and inclusion librarian, and Amy Wander, the libraries’ head of youth programming.

Last month, WRKF’s Adam Vos brought us a series of conversations exploring all sides of the debate on library censorship. Just recently, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry released his “Protecting Innocence” report, which calls on state officials to examine library materials to identify “sexually explicit” content.

Today, a member of the Louisiana Library Association tells us why the organization is objecting to Landry’s report.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karl Lengel. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our digital editor is Katelyn Umholtz. Our engineers are Garrett Pittman and Aubry Procell.

Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated over two decades of on-air experience and is currently WWNO’s anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered” and a host for “Louisiana Considered”. He holds a BS in Professional Management from Nova Southeastern University and an MFA in Film and Theatre from the University of New Orleans.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul and The Documentary Group in New York City.
