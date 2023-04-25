Descendants of famed New Orleans chef Leah Chase keep the family flavors alive in new cooking show

‘The Dooky Chase Kitchen: Leah’s Legacy,’ is a new TV show celebrating the New Orleans cooking icon. The PBS series on WYES-TV will feature dishes prepared by younger generations of the Chase family who have led the restaurant since Leah’s passing in 2019.

Leah’s grandson Dook Chase and granddaughter Eve Marie Haydel, join us with the details.

The 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival presented by Shell kicks off this week! The event will host a diverse lineup of music, food, cultural events, and crafts, spanning two weekends at the New Orleans Fairgrounds Racetrack.

One not-to-miss spot is the Cultural Exchange pavilion, which is dedicated to celebrating Puerto Rico in 2023. Valérie Guillet, Cultural Exchange Pavilion coordinator, and Ignacio Chacon, leader of the local Latin Band Treces del Sur, tell us more.

But first, earlier this week, Georges Media, the parent company of the Times Picayune and the Advocate announced plans to open a new digital newsroom in Shreveport. The expansion to the Shreveport-Bossier area is aimed at reviving local news coverage in the northwestern part of the state, where issues have gone unreported for years.

Tony McAuley, staff writer for the Times Picayune / New Orleans Advocate, joined Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber for more.

