Family life of Tennessee Williams takes center stage at production of ‘Miss Rose, A Cabaret Play’

Playwright Tennessee Williams’ family is the subject of a stage drama as Salvage Art Productions and the Marigny Opera House present the premiere of ‘Miss Rose, a Cabaret Play.’ The work follows the relationship between Rose Williams and her younger brother Tennessee. Rebecca Gibel, who stars as Rose, and Leicester Landon, who stars as Tennessee, join us for more.

Project Drawdown is a climate change organization that highlights the voices of often overlooked communities fighting for a better future. One of the ways the organization does this is through the Drawdown’s Neighborhood documentary series, which highlights community “climate heroes” in cities across the country.

Project Drawdown’s director of storytelling and engagement Matt Scott spoke with Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber about the series’ eight episodes in New Orleans and why he advocates for artistic approaches to climate activism.

But first, one year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending federally protected abortion access. The Gulf States Newsroom asked people what has changed since then and we’re hearing from them this week. We will start with four testimonies: Ren Allen, a law student in Mississippi, Whitney Sides Mitchell in Alabama, one anonymous woman in Louisian, and Michelle Colon, who runs Sisters Helping Everyone Rise or sHERO in Mississippi.

