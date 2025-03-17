© 2025 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

Louisiana ballot breakdown; exhibit explores free Black brotherhood; professional pickleball coming to Baton Rouge

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published March 17, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT
Pickleball game
Courtesy of Louis Bernard
Pickleball game

Early voting is underway in Louisiana with four constitutional amendments on the ballot. Amendment 2, which concerns the state income tax, is already causing confusion among voters.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington joins us to break down the ballot and the intricacies behind the proposals.

A new exhibit at the New Orleans Jazz Museum explores one of New Orleans’ most influential institutions and its pivotal role in shaping the city’s cultural and musical legacy. “Economy Hall: The Hidden History of a Free Black Brotherhood” shows how free men of color formed a thriving intellectual community in the Antebellum era.

David Kunian, curator of the New Orleans Jazz Museum, tells us more.

The City of Baton Rouge will host the first Professional Pickleball Tournament in Louisiana. The series will be held from April 4 to April 6at the Stacks Pickleball sports complex. And with the growing popularity of the sport, the event promises to be a big draw and have a large economic impact.

Jason Suitt, the director of sports development at Visit Baton Rouge’s,, and Ethan Pippitone, a competitive pickleballer in New Orleans, tell us more about the sport and the upcoming event.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
