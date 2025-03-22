© 2025 WWNO
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

How possible medicaid cuts will impact Louisianans; LSU and the ‘golden age’ of oil and gas

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published March 22, 2025 at 10:15 AM CDT
LSU's Memorial Tower on Monday, March 20, 2023, on Tower Drive in Baton Rouge.
Matthew Perschall
/
Louisiana Illuminator
LSU’s Memorial Tower on Monday, March 20, 2023, on Tower Drive in Baton Rouge.

Almost a third of people in Louisiana are on Medicaid. And hundreds of providers rely on federal reimbursements to operate.

But funding for the program is under threat. The Trump administration – and a majority of Republican lawmakers – say they want to cut funding for Medicaid to help pay for tax cuts. Many patients and providers in Louisiana are watching the debate in Washington closely.

Alice Riener, chief executive officer of Crescent Care, a Medicaid provider in New Orleans, and Dr. Peggy Honoré, board president of the New Orleans Musicians Clinic, tell us about how these potential cuts could impact Louisianans.

Universities have been cozying up to the fossil fuel industry for decades, and at LSU, the mid-twentieth century oil boom helped grow the institution.

Yesterday, we brought you the first part of “Fueling Knowledge,” an investigation from the Sea Change podcast that explores LSU’s relationship with oil and gas. Where we pick up today, we learn about the so-called “golden age” of the fossil fuel industry in Louisiana.

___

Today's episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich.

Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "All Things Considered" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
