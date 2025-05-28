Landry's executive order protects NIL deals; how UNO fixed budget deficit; supporting teens on Mental Health Awareness Month

Thanks to a new executive order from Gov. Jeff Landry, Louisiana colleges can now pay student athletes directly for name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. The order prohibits the use of state-allocated funds and will remain in effect until federal NIL legislation is enacted.

The order after President Donald Trump halted plans to create a college sports commission.

Maddy Hudak, deputy editor for Tulane for Sports Illustrated, tells us more about this order and its suspected impacts.

About a year ago, the University of New Orleans said it would take steps to eliminate a $15 million deficit brought on by decades of low enrollment and other issues. And by the end of this semester, the budget was balanced, but not without its costs. There’s been layoffs, furloughs, the loss of some degree programs and the closing of Milneburg Hall, which needed significant repairs.

UNO President Kathy Johnson has been at the helm. She joined WWNO’s Bob Pavlovich to explain how they balanced the budget and what comes next for the institution.

One in three high school students report poor mental health, with half of teen girls saying they feel persistently sad or hopeless.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and one Louisiana organization is providing support for families facing emotional and mental health challenges. They’re also working to make sure adults are aware of the struggles and warning signs in our youth.

Rashain Carriere-Williams, executive director of Boys Town Louisiana, tells us more.

