Hurricane season meets budget cuts; a new novel highlights Plaquemines’ past; lawmakers debate funding a beloved tutoring program

Hurricane season is upon us, and the National Hurricane Center is predicting an above-average season. Preparations are starting, but cuts to both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency might impact hurricane forecasting and response.

The Coastal Desk’s Eva Tesfaye tells us what these changes will mean for hurricane response.

The new novel “Blood Moon Over Bohemia,” offers a fictionalized account of a true story about the forced removal of a diverse community living in Plaquemines Parish in the 1920s. Written by New York Times bestselling author and investigative journalist Susan D. Mustafa and District Attorney Charles J. Ballay, the novel follows the lives of two families—one Black and one white—as they struggle to fight the corrupt New Orleans politicians who steal their land.

The authors join us for more on their collaborative process and how their story relates to issues of forced migration today.

The nonpartisan advocacy group Leaders for a Better Louisiana is calling on state lawmakers to restore funding that was cut from a tutoring program that is believed to have played a major role in recent historic improvements in education. Last week, the Senate Finance Committee added back funding for the tutoring, but the funding reallocation still needs to pass the House and Senate.

Better Louisiana Chief Policy Officer Barry Erwin joins us with more on the high-dosage tutoring program and its impact. now.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!