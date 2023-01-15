© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: A Dance in the Garden of Mirth

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published January 15, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST
Continuum presents dance music that may have been heard in The Garden of Mirth (a garden of love) from the 13th Century poem, The Romance of the Rose, a medieval French poem styled as an allegorical dream vision. It is a notable instance of courtly literature. The work's stated purpose is to both entertain and to teach others about the Art of Love. At various times in the poem, the "Rose" of the title is seen as the name of the lady, and as a symbol of female sexuality in general. Likewise, the other characters' names function both as regular names and as abstractions illustrating the various factors that are involved in a love affair. Lovers were supposed to have met in the garden, enticed by Cupid. The CD used is  A Dance in the Garden of Mirth(The Dufay Collective) - Chandos CHAN 4320.

Musica da Camera's Continuum medieval musicearly musiccontinuum
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
