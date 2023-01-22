CONTINUUM: La Folia

La Folia is one of the most important anonymous melodies of the 15th & 16th centuries. It has been reported to have variations composed for it by over 400 composers over the years. Probably the most notable variation of the La Folia is by Arcangelo Corelli (1653-1713). This week on Continuum you'll hear this composition and others from a few notable composers extending into the present day. Recordings used: La Folia (Jordi Savall et al) - Alia Vox AV 9805, Magic (Flanders Recorder Quartet) - Opus 111 OPS 30-272, From the Isles to the Courts (Ensemble Galilei) - Telarc CD-80536, and La Folia (AtriumMusicae de Madrid) - Harmonia Mundi HMC 801050