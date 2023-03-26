CONTINUUM: Ensemble Gilles Binchois

Continuum features The Early Music Ensemble Gilles Binchois, which has been performing medieval church music for over thirty five years. The musicians are named after one of the most important composers of the 15th century Burgundian School. You'll hear them perform Guillaume de Machaut’s 14th century Mass of Notre Dame, thefirst medieval polyphonic setting of a mass by a known single composer.The setting of this mass is thought to have been composed specifically for the Cathedral of Rheims. Recordings used are: Messe de Notre Dame deGuillaume de Machaut - Harmonic Records H/CD 8931, Perotin & l’Ecole de Notre Dame - Ambroisie AMB9947, Fontaine de Grace - Veritas 7243 5 45066 2 8, and Les Escholiers de Paris - Harmonic Records H/CD 9245.