© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MDCLogoBlue.jpg
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: Ensemble Gilles Binchois

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published March 26, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT
Ensemble Gilles Binchois.jpg

Continuum features The Early Music Ensemble Gilles Binchois, which has been performing medieval church music for over thirty five years. The musicians are named after one of the most important composers of the 15th century Burgundian School. You'll hear them perform Guillaume de Machaut’s 14th century Mass of Notre Dame, thefirst medieval polyphonic setting of a mass by a known single composer.The setting of this mass is thought to have been composed specifically for the Cathedral of Rheims. Recordings used are: Messe de Notre Dame deGuillaume de Machaut - Harmonic Records H/CD 8931, Perotin & l’Ecole de Notre Dame  - Ambroisie AMB9947, Fontaine de Grace - Veritas 7243 5 45066 2 8, and Les Escholiers de Paris - Harmonic Records H/CD 9245.

Tags
Musica da Camera's Continuum continuumearly music
Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
See stories by Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.