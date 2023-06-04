© 2023 WWNO
Musica da Camera's Continuum

CONTINUUM: The Las Huelgas Codex

By Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Published June 4, 2023 at 2:51 AM CDT

One of the most important early music manuscripts is The Las Huelgas Codex dating from around 1300. It originated and still remains in the Cistercian convent of Santa María la Real de Las Huelgas in Burgos, in northern Spain. The convent was a wealthy one which had connections with the royal family of Castile. This Continuum program presents excerpts from this important musical document performed by the female vocal ensemble, Anonymous 4. The recordings used are; Secret Voices - Chant & Polyphony from the Las Huelgas Codex, c. 1300 (Anonymous 4) - Harmonia Mundi HMU 807510, and Lamento di Tristano (Capella de Ministrers) - Licanus B0001Z24NU.

Milton G. Scheuermann Jr.
Milton has been the co-host (with Thais St. Julien) of Continuum since 1976. He is a true New Orleanean, born on Mardi Gras day, attending P. A. Capdau Grammar School and Warren Easton High School. After completing the five year program of the Tulane School of Architecture in 1956 he was drafted into the Army. After a two year stint in the combat engineers in Germany he returned to New Orleans to work with the architectural firm of Goldstein, Parham & Labouisse, becoming an associate in the firm of Parham & Labouisse after Mr. Goldstein’s death. He was appointed University Architect for Dillard University in 1972 and retired from that position in 2002.
