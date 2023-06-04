CONTINUUM: The Las Huelgas Codex

One of the most important early music manuscripts is The Las Huelgas Codex dating from around 1300. It originated and still remains in the Cistercian convent of Santa María la Real de Las Huelgas in Burgos, in northern Spain. The convent was a wealthy one which had connections with the royal family of Castile. This Continuum program presents excerpts from this important musical document performed by the female vocal ensemble, Anonymous 4. The recordings used are; Secret Voices - Chant & Polyphony from the Las Huelgas Codex, c. 1300 (Anonymous 4) - Harmonia Mundi HMU 807510, and Lamento di Tristano (Capella de Ministrers) - Licanus B0001Z24NU.