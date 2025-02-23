CONTINUUM: Three Renaissance Dancing Masters

During the Renaissance period dancing was one of the most favored past times. On this Continuum you'll hear dance music of the Renaissance by three major composers of the 17th century: Thoinot Arbeau of France, and William Byrd and John Playford of England. A Renaissance dance can be likened to a ball. Knowledge of court dances has survived better than that of country dances as they were collected by dancing masters in manuscripts and later in printed books. Among the dances heard will be branles, basse dances and pavans. Recordings used are: Danses Populaires Francaises (The Broadside Band) - Harmonia Mundi HMA 1951152, and William Byrd - Virginals & Consorts (Capriccio Stravagante) - Auvidis E 8611.