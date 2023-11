Who taught you how to cook? Perhaps it was a favorite family member or Julia Child on public television. Maybe you devour cookbooks on the weekend just for fun. The education of a professional chef can be just varied – be it a formal degree or on-the-job training. On this week's show, we explore culinary learning. We visit the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts and speak with educators Dee Lavigne and Anne Willan.

