Meet the 7-year-old boy who is South Dakota's corn-bassador

Published September 8, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TARIQ: It's corn.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you've been on the internet during the past month, you probably know Tariq, best known as the Corn Kid. He was interviewed about how much he loves corn. Then the internet took it and ran, making it into a song.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TARIQ: It's corn. I can tell you all about it.

MARTIN: Tariq is now the official corn-bassador (ph) of South Dakota. The governor named September 3 the official Corn-bassador Tariq Day. I can't imagine a more beautiful thing. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

