Liner Notes: Exploring life’s 'in-between periods' with New Orleans artist Eva LoVullo

WWNO and WRKF have partnered with America Amplified, a journalism initiative emphasizing community engagement. As part of this collaboration, we bring you the first edition of Liner Notes, our segment where we talk to Louisiana bands and dissect one of their original songs.

Today we are joined by New Orleans-based singer/songwriter Eva LoVullo and producer and violinist Katie Martucci. Eva tells us how a summer spent driving back and forth between Western Kentucky and Nashville, Tennessee inspired the gloomy guitar riff that led to one of her latest hits, "Midnight Snack." And Katie explains how she used her violin as a way to communicate with the other instruments. Together they remind us that songwriting isn’t only about highlighting life’s most exciting moments. Sometimes the “in-between periods” are just as formative.