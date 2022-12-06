What China's zero COVID protests tell us about China today

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

Across China, remarkable public demonstrations against the country’s zero COVID policy.

Frustrations have been building for some time.

But they spilled over into protest after 10 people died in a November apartment fire, because, family members say, they were not allowed to leave their homes.

“That is a very visceral fear for anyone who’s experienced zero-COVID,” Yangyang Cheng says. “Some of them having even their homes or their apartment buildings being boarded up and their fire escapes being wired shut, not being able to escape.”

Today, On Point: Could this be a new era of public discontent in China that reaches beyond Bejing’s COVID-zero policy?

Dr. Yangyang Cheng, fellow and research scholar at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center and a frequent columnist on Chinese politics and U.S.-China relations. (@yangyang_cheng)

Zhou Fengsuo, president of the human rights charity Humanitarian China. He was one of the 21 student leaders of the 1989 protests in Tiananmen Square whose arrest was ordered by the Beijing Public Security Bureau. (@ZhouFengSuo)

