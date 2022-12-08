Mosul, 5 years later: Rebuilding a city from rubble

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

In 2017, in order to liberate the Iraqi city of Mosul from ISIS, Iraqi, U.S. and coalition forces bombed, shelled and razed the city to the ground.

Approximately 10,000 civilians died. Their families have spent the past five years trying to bring their city back.

“You will see rebuilding, you will see reconstruction. You will see decent streets, decent parks,” Ali Baroodi, a photojournalist, says. “But still, war scars are not easy to erase overnight, or even in five years.”

Today, On Point: A return to Mosul. A city reduced to rubble, and the people who are rebuilding it.

Guests

Ali Baroodi, photojournalist, essayist and professor of English and translation at the University of Mosul. Find Ali Baroodi’s photo gallery of the destruction and rebuilding of his city here. (@AliBaroodi)

Maria Rita Acetoso, architect and senior project manager for UNESCO’s Iraq office.

Sarhang Hamasaeed, director of Middle East programs for the US Institute of Peace. (@sarhangsalar)

