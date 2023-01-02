The importance of the latest global biodiversity pledge

It’s 2023 and we’re still trying to solve the climate crisis. But there’s hope.

At December’s United Nations Biodiversity Summit, 190 countries came up with an ambitious agreement toprotect some of the most important biodiversity around the world.

But there’s a lot left to do to protect our planet’s crucial ecosystems. We dig into what’s included in this global framework, and what really counts as conservation anyway.

