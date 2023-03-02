What does it mean to engage in self-care in American society?

Jobs, bills, a pandemic – we know all too well that life can sometimes feel like too much to bare.

It can be impossible to think about how to look after yourself when the world feels like it’s sitting on your shoulders.

Dr. Pooja Lakshmin is a psychiatrist. Her book, “Real Self-Care: A Transformative Program For Redefining Wellness (Crystals, Cleanses and Bubble Baths Not Included),” parses through what self-care is, and what it isn’t. It’s available on March 14.

We speak to her and her colleague Dr. Kali Cyrus about what it means to practice self-care in a society where capitalism, racism, and classism are working against you.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5