Due to a technical issue, our systems were re-airing Sunday's programming for several hours early in the morning of Monday April 24 instead of Morning Edition. The issue has been corrected. Our apologies for any disruption this may have caused.

The real differences between the generations

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published April 25, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT
People take photos and videos with their mobile phones as Aerosmith performs on NBC's 'Today' show at Rockefeller Center in New York City.
Today, the generational divide can seem… intense.

From “Ok Boomer” to workplace philosophy, to political differences, the generations don’t always see eye to eye. Which makes sense.

There are currently six different generations living in the U.S. today. So, what are those differences, and how do they affect us? 

Jean Twenge is a psychologist who has spent her career studying generational change. She’s the author of “iGen” and she’s out with a new book called “Generations: The Real Differences between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents and What They Mean for America’s Future.” 

We hear from Gen Z abouttheir attitudes on today’s issues and dig into Twenge’s biggest findings.

Michelle Harven

