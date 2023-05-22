In Good Health: Living with sleep disorders

We spend about a third of our lives sleeping. But for many, that full night of rest doesn’t come easy, or at all.

It’s estimated that sleep disorders affect between 50 and 70 million people in America. That includes conditions like sleep apnea, insomnia, and narcolepsy. But depictions of living with a sleep disorder — like those in The Simpsons — don’t always get it right.

Even without a disorder, how we sleep has a major impact on our health. It affects our immune system, hormones, and heart health.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine Foundation helps fund sleep research and clinics like CHI-PAP in Chicago, but treatments for sleep issues are still costly. Getting a sleep study done in a lab usually costs between $1,000 and $10,000.

We discuss sleep disorders, how we treat them, and sleep hygiene.

