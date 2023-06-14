© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brain implants are here. Are they terrifying or exciting?

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published June 14, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT
Neuro interface patient Nathan Copeland, a quadriplegic brain implant patient who can experience the sensation of touch and control a remote robotic arm with his brain, listens as US President Barack Obama speaks while touring innovation projects at the White House Frontiers Conference.
Neuro interface patient Nathan Copeland, a quadriplegic brain implant patient who can experience the sensation of touch and control a remote robotic arm with his brain, listens as US President Barack Obama speaks while touring innovation projects at the White House Frontiers Conference.

By now, you may have seen the headlines: Elon Musk wants to put a computer chip inside your brain.

Musk’s brain implant company, Neuralink, recently received FDA approval for human trials. But it isn’t the only company developing brain chips. Other companies like Synchron and Blackrock Neurotech have already implanted patients with brain-computer interfaces in early trials. 

The medical possibilities of brain implants are vast: from treating paralysis and blindness to depression and schizophrenia. Brain implants could also eventually help us learn new skills, improve concentration, motor skills, and more. 

Is this a future that excites you? Or does it terrify you? And what ethical questions should we be asking now?

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Michelle Harven

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info