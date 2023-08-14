'Strange Planet' satirizes the absurdities of everyday life

The wildly popular webcomic “Strange Planet” has attracted millions of followers by pointing out absurdities in everyday life.

Beings on Strange Planet live in a place very similar to Earth and behave very similarly to humans. They just talk about it differently. On Strange Planet, coffee is “jitter liquid,” socks are “foot tubes,” alcohol is “mild poison,” kissing is “mouth pushing,” and raccoons are “greyscale finger bandits.”

The successful webcomic is expanding to books, merchandise, and now a new show on Apple TV+, co-created by “Strange Planet” creator Nathan W. Pyle and “Rick and Morty” co-creator Dan Harmon.

We talk to Pyle about his comic and absurdity.

