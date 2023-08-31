© 2023 WWNO
Idina Menzel's new album embraces her inner 'Drama Queen'

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea, Lauren Hamilton
Published August 31, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT
US actress and singer Idina Menzel performs onstage during the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC.
Since her Broadway debut as an original cast member of “Rent” in 1996, Idina Menzel has been nicknamed “the Queen of Broadway.”

Many know her as Elphaba, the evil, yet misunderstood witch in the Broadway musical “Wicked,” which earned her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

She’s also made her mark on the younger generation, with a recurring role in the television show “Glee,” and as the ice queen, Elsa, in Disney’s “Frozen” series.

This month, Idina releases her seventh studio album, a disco record called “Drama Queen,” that she calls unapologetic and confident.

She joins 1A to talk about what inspired the album, what it’s taught her, and how she’s grown during her decades-long performance career.

Jorgelina Manna-Rea, Lauren Hamilton

