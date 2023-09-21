Should medical debt be bought and sold in America?

More than 100 million people in America have medical debt.

Some of those trying to help, including local and state governments, have to resort to debt buying companies.

“We understand that what we do is a band aid on a broken system,” Allison Sesso, president and CEO of RIP Medical Debt, says. “What we do is, you know, we’re helping people today.”

This debt buying market is a multi-billion-dollar industry. And often those wrapped up in it are the ones least able to pay.

“This is something you take care of to keep them alive. And now they’re facing debts years later that are compounding with interest,” Keith Hagan, a defense attorney who litigates medical debt, says.

Today, On Point: How does the debt buying industry work — who wins and who loses?

Guests

Noam Levey, senior correspondent at Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) Health News. Author of the yearlong investigation on medical debt “Diagnosis: Debt.”

Also Featured

Leticia Garcia, who was sued for medical debt.

Jan Steiger, the executive director of Receivables Management Association International.

Allison Sesso, president and CEO of RIP Medical Debt.

Keith Hagan, defense attorney who litigates medical debt.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

