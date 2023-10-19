© 2023 WWNO
The News Roundup - International

Published October 19, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT
US President Joe Biden (L), sits with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the start of the Israeli war cabinet meeting, in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. US President Joe Biden landed in Tel Aviv on October 18, 2023 as Middle East anger flared after hundreds were killed when a rocket struck a hospital in war-torn Gaza, with Israel and the Palestinians quick to trade blame. (Photo by Miriam Alster / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MIRIAM ALSTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden flew to Israel this week for a brief visit amid the country’s preparation for a ground invasion of Gaza. During his brief, 7-hour stay, he managed to help push through a deal for humanitarian aid trucks to travel through Egypt to Gaza.

The Polish election finished with major losses for the country’s nationalist right. The man set to take over the country’s presidency, Donald Tusk, looks likely to remove the ruling populist party from power.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

