Ask a war photojournalist

The first photographs of a major military conflict were taken during the Crimean War of the 1850s. Nearly 175 years later, photojournalists are on the ground, on the frontlines of conflicts around the world, documenting history.

They do so at great risk to themselves. So far, at least five photojournalists have died during the Israel-Hamas War, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

How do photojournalists in conflict zones do their work? What is the impact of witnessing the atrocities of war first-hand?

We pose your questions to a panel of photojournalists: Lynsey Addario, Nicole Tung, and Peter van Agtmael.

Family members mourn in front of the coffin of an Syrian Democratic Forces fighter who was killed during the Hasakah prison break clashes, as seen in Qamishli, Syria, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Ukrainians clean up debris after a residential building was hit by missiles in south Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. Russian troops have entered Kyiv and Ukrainians brace for a battle for their capital.

Ukrainian families run across train tracks to get to the next train heading west out of Kyiv toward Lviv, at the main train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 4, 2022. The capital city of Kyiv is extremely tense as Ukrainian men and women prepare for battle as Russian troops have entered Kyiv.

Opposition troops burn tires to use as cover during heavy fighting, shelling, and airstrikes near the main checkpoint near the refinery in Ras Lanuf as rebel troops pull back from Ras Lanuf, in Eastern Libya, March 11, 2011. Qaddafi's troops have been advancing East, and re-taking territory that had previously fallen to the rebels, as they batter the rebels with artillery and air strikes.

An Iraqi woman walks through a plume of smoke rising from a massive fire at a liquid gas factory as she searches for her husband in Basra, Iraq, May 2003.

US troops carry the body of Staff Sergeant Larry Rougle, who was killed when Taliban insurgents ambushed their squad in the Korengal Valley, Afghanistan, October 2007.

Ukrainian soldiers are seen escorting a captive, named Aleksandr, 69, on to the west bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, near Lyman, Ukraine, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Ukrainian soldiers captured him on the frontline, and believe he is a spy for Russian forces.

