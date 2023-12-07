© 2023 WWNO
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Orleans Public Radio Holiday Schedule 2023-2024

The News Roundup - International

WAMU 88.5
Published December 7, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST
A woman protests after the arrival of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Covid Inquiry in London, England.
A woman protests after the arrival of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Covid Inquiry in London, England.

This week, leaked audio of Israeli hostages previously held by Hamas details their anger with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Audio of a meeting between them and the prime minister reveals their disapproval of the government’s conduct while handling their situation.

A former U.S. diplomat was charged this week with espionage. Ex-ambassador Victor Manuel Rocha is accused of spying for Cuba.

Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was heckled as he attempted to apologize for the deaths of British citizens during the pandemic. “The dead can’t hear your apologies,” cried one critic.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info