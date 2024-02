Ed Pierson is an aviation manager who used to work on Boeing’s 737 Max production line.

When a door panel blew off an Alaska Airlines flight, Pierson wasn’t surprised.

Today, On Point: A Boeing whistleblower speaks out.

Guest

Ed Pierson, director of the Foundation for Aviation Safety. Former senior manager at Boeing’s 737 Factory in Renton, Washington.

