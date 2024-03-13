© 2024 WWNO
New Louisiana Supreme Court maps with two majority-Black districts advance

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Molly Ryan
Published March 13, 2024 at 5:00 PM CDT
A view of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge from the Louisiana State Capitol’s observation deck. Photo taken Nov. 12, 2021.
Aubry Procell
/
WRKF
A view of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge from the Louisiana State Capitol’s observation deck on Nov. 12, 2021.

Louisiana lawmakers on a Senate committee advanced a new state Supreme Court map with a second-majority Black district on Wednesday.

The current map has one majority-Black district out of seven despite Black residents accounting for a third of the population.

Lawmakers say they hope the proposed map will put an end to Louisiana’s ongoing legal battle with Black voters and civil rights groups.

The proposed map passed out of committee unanimously and with little debate. Two other versions of the map with two majority-Black districts also passed. They head next to the full Senate.

Screenshot WWNO + WRKF

Lawmakers on the Senate committee also considered several other bills. Most of them deal with voting and election issues, including one that would ban ranked-choice voting in Louisiana even though it’s not currently used in the state.

All of the bills passed out of committee and head next to the Senate floor.
Louisiana News
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan

