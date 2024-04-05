Bill requiring Ten Commandments be displayed in all classrooms passes House committee

Public schools in Louisiana could soon be required to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom under a bill working its way through the Legislature.

The bill is by Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, and is similar to one she authored last year that requires all classrooms display the words “In God We Trust.” That bill passed and took effect on Aug. 1, 2023.

Horton says the Ten Commandments are a historical document and that all laws in the country were based on the biblical principles. Critics disagree.

The proposal does not require teachers to teach the Commandments. But some argue it could lead to uncomfortable questions from students about certain commandments, like the one that condemns adultery.

The bill advanced from the House Education Committee with a 10-3 vote. Lawmakers on another committee approved a bill to prevent universities from charging their student media for records requests. Both head next to the full House.