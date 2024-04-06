Celebrating Clark, the bald eagle
We celebrate Clark, a famous bald eagle. The celebrity eagle is an ambassador for his species. His father, Captain, was gifted to President Ronald Reagan by West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
We celebrate Clark, a famous bald eagle. The celebrity eagle is an ambassador for his species. His father, Captain, was gifted to President Ronald Reagan by West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt.
Copyright 2024 NPR