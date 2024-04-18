© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Bills limiting access to public records advance from Senate committee

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Molly Ryan
Published April 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
The Louisiana State Capitol on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La.
Stephen Smith
/
AP
The Louisiana State Capitol on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La.

Lawmakers on a Senate committee approved a bill that would create broad exemptions to Louisiana's public records law. It would hide from the public “deliberative” records at all levels of government.

Despite massive opposition, the committee voted 6-2 to advance the bill. It heads next to the full Senate. Republican Sen. Heather Cloud, the bill’s author, says she will look to make the bill more narrow before bringing it to the floor.

The committee also advanced a bill to require identification checks to request public records. That bill also heads next to the full Senate.

In the House and Governmental Affairs Committee, lawmakers continued to discuss a possible constitutional convention. Several people testified against a constitution overhaul, citing concerns about the process being rushed.
Tags
Louisiana News
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info