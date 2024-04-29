Legislature gives final approval to state Supreme Court map with 2 majority-Black districts

After lawmakers failed to pass a new state Supreme Court map earlier this year, lawmakers in the House have finally approved a map with a second-majority Black district.

The new map is likely to bring an end to ongoing litigation with civil rights groups over the current map, which includes just one majority-Black district.

Lawmakers in the House also advanced a bill calling for a constitutional convention to begin in May. The House Appropriations Committee is set to discuss the cost of the convention this week before the bill heads to the House floor and then the Senate.

It could be funded publicly or privately as outlined in the bill.

The full House also approved a state budget. It heads next to the Senate. Lawmakers have just over one month to pass a budget and wrap up the regular session on time.