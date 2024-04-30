© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Bills looking to deregulate insurance industry headed to Gov. Landry’s desk

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Molly Ryan
Published April 30, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
A view of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge from the Louisiana State Capitol’s observation deck. Photo taken Nov. 12, 2021.
Aubry Procell
/
WRKF
A view of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge from the Louisiana State Capitol’s observation deck. Photo taken Nov. 12, 2021.

Louisiana lawmakers gave final approval to several bills seeking to deregulate the insurance industry.

One bill would get rid of the three-year rule — a law unique to Louisiana that prevents providers from dropping customers who have had policies with them for at least three years.

Another bill would allow insurers to change rates without first getting approval from Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple. Rate changes would be considered automatically approved, and Temple would have 30 days to review them.

Both bills are supported by Temple, a Republican who says deregulation will attract more providers to the state and increase competition. About a dozen home insurers left Louisiana after major hurricanes in 2020 and 2021.

The proposals head next to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk.
Tags
Louisiana News
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info