© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

THANK YOU to everyone who donated in support of WWNO during GiveNOLA Day! Your generosity makes everything you hear and read from WWNO possible.

The situation in Rafah

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published May 8, 2024 at 6:52 AM CDT
Flares are fired above Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
Flares are fired above Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

The U.S., Egypt, and Qatar are ramping up efforts to close the gaps in a possible agreement for at least a temporary cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas, and the release of dozens of Israeli hostages. The Israeli military operation is continuing in the southern Gaza city of Rafah following evacuation orders to Palestinians and the seizure of the Rafah crossing.

More than 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in Israeli attacks on the territory. More than 1,000 Israelis were killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, with dozens of people still held captive.

We get the latest on ceasefire conditions from Axios’ Barak Ravid.

 

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Maya Garg

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info