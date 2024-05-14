© 2024 WWNO
Louisiana lawmakers look to extend ‘lookback window’ for survivors of child sex abuse

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Molly Ryan
Published May 14, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La. (Michael Johnson/The Advocate via AP, Pool)
Michael Johnson/AP
/
Pool The Advocate
Gov. Jeff Landry speaks during the start of the special session in the House Chamber on Jan. 15, 2024, in Baton Rouge, La.

Lawmakers on a House committee advanced a bill that would extend the amount of time survivors of child sex abuse have to file lawsuits.

In 2021, the Legislature passed a bill giving survivors three years to file lawsuits regardless of when the abuse occurred. That window expires next month. The bill moving through the Legislature would extend the window another three years, through June 2027.

The Louisiana Supreme Court initially threw out the so-called "lookback window" in a decision earlier this year. But last week, the court agreed to rehear the case.

The bill’s validity will depend on whether the court reverses course on its previous decision. The bill heads next to the House floor.
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
