Louisiana lawmakers look to extend ‘lookback window’ for survivors of child sex abuse

Lawmakers on a House committee advanced a bill that would extend the amount of time survivors of child sex abuse have to file lawsuits.

In 2021, the Legislature passed a bill giving survivors three years to file lawsuits regardless of when the abuse occurred. That window expires next month. The bill moving through the Legislature would extend the window another three years, through June 2027.

The Louisiana Supreme Court initially threw out the so-called "lookback window" in a decision earlier this year. But last week, the court agreed to rehear the case.

The bill’s validity will depend on whether the court reverses course on its previous decision. The bill heads next to the House floor.