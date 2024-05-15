Does the U.S. need new nuclear weapons?

The U.S. is building new nuclear weapons, including a massive missile called the Sentinel.

They’re up to 20 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima.

The program could cost more than $130 billion.

Today, On Point: Why does America need new nuclear weapons?

Guests

Stephen Young, senior Washington representative for the Global Security program at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

The Honorable Madelyn Creedon, principal deputy administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration from 2014 to 2017.

Also Featured

Sarah Scoles, freelance science journalist. Author of the book “Countdown: The Blinding Future of Nuclear Weapons.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR