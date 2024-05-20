© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Early childhood education advocates ask lawmakers to restore funding

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published May 20, 2024 at 9:59 AM CDT
The Louisiana State Capitol on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La.
Stephen Smith
/
AP
The Louisiana State Capitol on April 4, 2023, in Baton Rouge, La.

Early childhood education advocates are asking state Senators to backfill a proposed funding cut made under the House budget.

The $24 million reduction was made before lawmakers received an updated budget forecast, increasing the state general fund for this year by nearly $200 million. Lawmakers can access just under half of that without busting the state’s spending cap.

That’s enough money to restore the funding to early education if they want. They could also use some of the money to raise teacher stipends back to the original amount of $2,000.

Several other groups, including mental health and disability advocates, are also asking Senators for additional funding. Lawmakers must pass a budget before the regular session ends on June 3.
Tags
Louisiana News
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
See stories by Molly Ryan

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info