House committee rejects bill to get rid of gassing executions

Lawmakers on the House Criminal Justice Committee rejected a bill that would have removed nitrogen hypoxia, or gassing, as an execution method in Louisiana.

Lawmakers just added that method, along with electrocution, earlier this year.

A group of Jewish advocates has since pushed for lawmakers to remove gas as an execution method, noting similarities to the ways Jewish people were killed during the Holocaust and saying it evokes trauma. Opponents of the bill rejected comparisons to the Holocaust.

The proposal cleared the Louisiana Senate last month. But lawmakers on the House Criminal Justice Committee voted 8-3 against the bill.

Lawmakers in the full House also rejected a bill that would have required all school buses to have air conditioning and heat by 2032 due to concerns about cost.