House committee rejects bill to get rid of gassing executions

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Molly Ryan
Published May 22, 2024 at 3:45 AM CDT
Members of advocacy group Jews Against Gassing gather on the steps of the state Capitol on April 16, 2024, in support of a bill to remove nitrogen hypoxia as an execution method in Louisiana.
Molly Ryan
/
WRKF
Members of the advocacy group Jews Against Gassing gather on the steps of the State Capitol on April 16, 2024, in support of a bill to remove nitrogen hypoxia as an execution method in Louisiana.

Lawmakers on the House Criminal Justice Committee rejected a bill that would have removed nitrogen hypoxia, or gassing, as an execution method in Louisiana.

Lawmakers just added that method, along with electrocution, earlier this year.

A group of Jewish advocates has since pushed for lawmakers to remove gas as an execution method, noting similarities to the ways Jewish people were killed during the Holocaust and saying it evokes trauma. Opponents of the bill rejected comparisons to the Holocaust.

The proposal cleared the Louisiana Senate last month. But lawmakers on the House Criminal Justice Committee voted 8-3 against the bill.

Lawmakers in the full House also rejected a bill that would have required all school buses to have air conditioning and heat by 2032 due to concerns about cost.
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
