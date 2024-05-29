© 2024 WWNO
Senate approves bills targeting DEI in schools, vaccine requirements

89.3 WRKF Baton Rouge | By Molly Ryan
Published May 29, 2024 at 10:14 AM CDT
The Louisiana State Senate in Baton Rouge on March 21, 2024.
Molly Ryan
/
WRKF
The Louisiana State Senate in Baton Rouge on March 21, 2024.

Lawmakers in the Senate gave final approval to a bill requiring public schools and universities to report diversity initiatives and related spending to the Legislature.

They also approved a bill making it a crime to be in Louisiana if the person entered the country illegally. It heads next to Gov. Jeff Landry’s desk.

Another bill that requires schools to send home information about vaccine exemptions when communicating about vaccine requirements also passed the Senate. It goes back to the House for review of some changes.

And Landry signed a bill making it a crime to come within 25 feet of an on-duty police officer if told by law enforcement to stay back. The law includes penalties up to 60 days in jail and $500 in fines.
Molly Ryan
Molly Ryan is a political reporter and covers state politics from the Louisiana Capitol.
