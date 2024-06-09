© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Why do we musicians use alter egos?

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Stephen Thompson
Published June 9, 2024 at 7:05 AM CDT

Musician Sturgill Simpson says he's releasing a new album under a new name: "Johnny Blue Skies." We look — and listen — to some of music's other notable alter egos, such as Ziggy Stardust.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
Stephen Thompson
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info