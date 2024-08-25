In memoriam: Brian Pope, beloved WRKF host and Baton Rouge arts advocate

It is with heavy heart that WRKF announces the passing of our beloved host, Brian Pope, who succumbed to cardiac arrest on Aug. 23, 2024, the eve of his 75th birthday. Brian had hosted and produced "Center Stage," a show about musical theater on WRKF since 1999. His deep knowledge of musical theater made "Center Stage" a treasured program, offering Sunday night listeners a unique window into the world of performing arts.

Brian's dedication to theater went beyond hosting "Center Stage" for 25 years. He was an educator who taught musical theater history at Northwestern State University and through the LSU Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) program. He served on the boards of the Baton Rouge Little Theater (Theatre Baton Rouge), the Baton Rouge Ballet Theater, Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo, and the Baton Rouge Gilbert and Sullivan Society. He chaired more than 30 theatrical productions and performed in more than a dozen. He was inducted into the Baton Rouge Little Theater's Hall of Fame in June 2012, a testament to his impact on theater in Baton Rouge.

Brian retired from Dow Chemical Company after working as a chemical engineer for 30 years.

We will miss Brian's warmth, wit, and unwavering commitment to the arts. Through his radio show and numerous contributions, his impact on the arts community was profound. His legacy, a testament to his influence and the thriving arts community he helped shape and enrich, will endure in the hearts of those he connected with.

Memorial arrangements are pending; we will share them when they are finalized.