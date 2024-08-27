Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry bans teaching of critical race theory in schools

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry issued an executive order Tuesday prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in Louisiana K-12 public schools.

Critical race theory (CRT) is an advanced academic concept that holds that race is socially constructed, and it examines how legal structures are used to oppress people of color. Most classes that take the theory into consideration are in graduate programs at the university level. There is no evidence these courses are being taught to children and teenagers.

Some conservative politicians use CRT as a blanket term when targeting the teaching of slavery or other topics that actually do not apply critical race theory.

A news release from Landry described the concept as “divisive teachings that instruct students to view life through the lens of race and victimhood.”

“Louisiana students are best served with a clear focus on reading, math, meaningful high school experiences, elevating the teaching profession, and expanding educational freedom for families,” Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said in a statement to the Illuminator.

Bans on CRT in public K-12 schools and universities have swept conservative states. Bills to ban it have been introduced in the Louisiana Legislature but failed.

Landry’s executive order (read below) instructs Brumley, another conservative Republican, to review the state Department of Education’s policies and contracts to eliminate anything that endorses theories that posit that an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive.

The superintendent has also been asked to flag claims that moral character is necessarily determined by someone’s race or sex, or that, by virtue of their race or sex, they bear responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex.

Landry also wants Brumley to weed out anything that suggests meritocracy or traits such as a strong work ethic are racist or sexist, or were created by a particular race or sex to oppress another race or sex, or encourages students to discriminate against someone based on any characteristic protected by federal or state law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.