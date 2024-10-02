© 2024 WWNO
Are you storm ready? Use this guide to prepare

Israel's options as it wages wars on multiple fronts

By Greg Myre
Published October 2, 2024 at 4:48 PM CDT

Israel hit hard in its response to Iran's large missile attack. But exactly what kind of options does Israel have at a time when it’s already waging war on multiple fronts?

