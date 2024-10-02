Israel's options as it wages wars on multiple fronts
Israel hit hard in its response to Iran's large missile attack. But exactly what kind of options does Israel have at a time when it’s already waging war on multiple fronts?
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Israel hit hard in its response to Iran's large missile attack. But exactly what kind of options does Israel have at a time when it’s already waging war on multiple fronts?
Copyright 2024 NPR