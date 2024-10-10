© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Are Crocs bad for kids' feet?

By Maria Godoy
Published October 10, 2024 at 3:40 AM CDT

Crocs are beloved by many kids. Why is social media filled with warnings about how they might be bad for children's developing feet and gait? (Story aired on All Things Considered on Oct. 8, 2024.)

Copyright 2024 NPR
Maria Godoy
Maria Godoy is a senior science and health editor and correspondent with NPR News. Her reporting can be heard across NPR's news shows and podcasts. She is also one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.
See stories by Maria Godoy

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info