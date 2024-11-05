© 2024 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Live blog: Get updates on the 2024 elections

Angela Alsobrooks wins Senate seat in Maryland

By Ayana Archie
Published November 5, 2024 at 9:56 PM CST
Democratic Senate candidate for Maryland Angela Alsobrooks arrives to speak at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Md., on Aug.15.
DREW ANGERER
/
AFP via Getty Images
Democratic Senate candidate for Maryland Angela Alsobrooks arrives to speak at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Md., on Aug.15.

Democrat Angela Alsobrooks has won the Maryland Senate seat against Larry Hogan, the former Republican governor of the state, according to the AP.

As of 10:40 p.m Eastern, Alsobrooks has received 52.1% of votes, and Hogan has gotten 45.5%. Twenty-six percent of the votes have yet to be counted.

AP said it decided to call the race in Alsobrooks's favor given her substantial lead over Hogan during early voting.

Alsobrooks previously served two terms as the Prince George's County executive.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
2024 Elections
Ayana Archie
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

👋 Looks like you could use more news. Sign up for our newsletters.

* indicates required
New Orleans Public Radio News
New Orleans Public Radio Info