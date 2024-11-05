© 2024 WWNO
Live blog: Get updates on the 2024 elections

These are the many states where polls close at 8 p.m. ET

By Rachel Treisman
Published November 5, 2024 at 7:02 PM CST

Polls in several states closed at 8 p.m. ET, including the swing states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Some polling places in Pennsylvania will see extended hours after some issues earlier today.

The AP will not make any race calls until all the polls in a state are closed — even those with multiple time zones.

Here are all the states where polls closed at 8 p.m. ET:

Statewide:

  • Alabama (Central Time)
  • Connecticut
  • D.C.
  • Delaware
  • Florida (Central Time)
  • Illinois
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • New Hampshire (Remaining polling locations)
  • New Jersey
  • Oklahoma
  • Rhode Island
  • Tennessee

Partial:

  • Michigan (Eastern Time)
  • Kansas (Central Time)
  • North Dakota (Central Time)
  • South Dakota (Central Time)
  • Texas (Central Time)

Copyright 2024 NPR

2024 Elections
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
